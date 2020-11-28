Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin, Aly are best friends, says actress' mom

MUMBAI: Telly stars Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been rumoured to be lovers for a while now. However, Jasmins mother Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin has now come out to insist that the two Bigg Boss 14 housemates are best friends and little else.

"Aly and Jasmin are best friends. Their bonding and understanding of each other is superb. Jasmin is an emotional person. Before Aly came into the house, Jasmin was all alone. She didn't know anybody in the house. But after Aly's entry, she has become stronger and doesn't cry very often," Gurmeet said about Aly, who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry earlier this month.

"We used to feel so bad seeing her crying, no parent enjoys seeing their daughter crying. I have faith in her, she is a strong girl who speaks her heart. She is not fake. She has a long way to go in 'Bigg Boss' house. We as parents have always supported her and will continue doing so because we know that she will never let us down," added Gurmeet.

It's been close to two months since Jasmin has been in the "Bigg Boss" house.

"Jasmin is playing exceptionally well and we are very proud of her game inside the house. When she first told me that she wants to participate in 'Bigg Boss', I was worried. I asked her, 'will you be able to survive?' She told me not to worry about it and went inside the house confidently, never doubting herself," said Gurmeet.

This week, the audience saw some heated arguments between former friends, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin. They had quickly developed a strong friendship during the show. However, just as quickly as their friendship developed, it broke during a task.

"I am very disappointed that Jasmin and Rubina are having problems, they used to be such good friends. I am sure things will be fine soon. This week during the Panchayet task, Jasmin has been cooking for everyone, and it's quite strenuous cooking for so many people. Even though it must have been tiring, she was still doing it. I find this quality impressive and great," said Jasmin's mother.