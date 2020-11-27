Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin calls Eijaz Khan a good actor

MUMBAI: The dynamics of the Bigg Boss 14 house changes with each passing day. Since the first task of the Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin have been locking horns and have been saying unpleasant things to each other. Eijaz Khan is one of the most celebrated artists, and is loved by the fans for his strategic game plans. The actor is one of the good looking men of the tinsel town. His dashing looks can make any girl go weak on her knees. In this BB14 Extra Masala clip available on VOOT, Jasmin Bhasin is seen praising Eijaz Khan for his acting skills.

Jasmin expressed stating, “Mein aapko ek baat bolu aap compliment ki tarah loghe, aap bahut hi ache actor ho, genuinely very good.” Adding his views to this Rahul jokingly said, “Eijaz Bhai you should thank god ki mein aapke time par nahi tha, acting mein utha utha kar maarta mein.”

