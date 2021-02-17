Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin cheers with paps for Aly Goni's win post her martial art class

MUMBAI: The grand finale of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 is just 4 days away, and there’s a lot of excitement about it. Currently, there are only five housemates left- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant- and they have been doing their best to entertain viewers in this last week of the show. Jasmin Bhasin, who had entered the BB house as Aly Goni’s connection, has been rooting for his win. Right from the moment Jasmin was evicted from the show, she has been urging fans to vote for Aly Goni and help him win the show.

This morning, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted by the paparazzi post her workout session, and she looked excited as she cheered on for Aly. She was clicked by the paps after her martial arts class, and as she made her way to the car, she was seen saying Aly Goni is ‘amazing.’ She is then seen asking paps to let her go to the car. As one photographer said that Aly has been getting a lot of love, Jasmin agreed with that and said that he is deserving of it.

Further, as she was about to enter her car, a photographer can be heard saying, “Aly bhai jeetenge,” and Jasmin also echoed the sentiment, and cheered on for Aly. She said that Aly will win the show, during the grand finale this Sunday. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the promo for tonight’s episode shows Aly Goni in tears as Bigg Boss asks him for a wish. Aly asks for a video call with his mother, his sister and her newborn baby

Credits: spotboye