Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin confirms going to the finale

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses. She was a part of Bigg Boss 14 for quite a long time. She entered as a contestant and played a good game. However, due to less number of votes, Jasmin got eliminated. Now that she is out of the house, the actress is rooting for her bestie Aly Goni to win the show. On social media and everywhere else, Jasmin is promoting Aly and asking fans to vote for him. Even when recently when paps managed to spot her, she got all excited as pap mentioned Aly.

As shutterbugs managed to spot her, she mentioned that she has come from dance rehearsals. She was asked if she is going to attend the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, to which she said yes. Then a pap mentioned that Aly Goni will win the show and she got all excited and hyper. She asked all the photographers to vote for Aly Goni in heavy numbers. It was recently that Jasmin had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Aly Goni's connection. Their chemistry managed to impress one and all. Now, just a few more days and the lovebirds will be together again.

Talking about Aly Goni, he had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant. He entered to support Jasmin Bhasin, but he became an integral part of the show. After one exit, he marked his return and has now made it to the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 14.

