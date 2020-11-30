Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin questions Aly Goni if he would leave her after her confession

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting with every passing day as the game is progressing. The contestants are upping their game in order to survive in the house.

The contestants face a new challenge to acquire the immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik. Bigg Boss asks the participants to make one confession about their lives which is not known to many.

The contestants buck up for it with a heavy heart before they spill out the secret.

Jasmin Bhasin is seen discussing it with Aly Goni before she spills out her secret in front of others.

She asks Aly if he won't leave her ever after hearing his confession.

Take a look:

Jasmin reveals the low phase of her life when she had given up on her career as things were not working out in her favour.

The actress bursts in tears recalling those days.

Well, a lot of shocking revelations will happen in the Bigg Boss house.

