Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin clears her stance about Rubina and Abhinav

MUMBAI: Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav shared a great bond of friendship in the BB14 house since day one. The three were always seen talking and engaging in fun banter with each other.

They used to guide each other in the game as well, but it seems like now, there is a crack in the friendship. The trio seems to be having differences in each other owing to the incidents that have happened in the last few episodes.

It all began during the weekend ka vaar episode when Jasmin told Salman Khan and the other housemates that Rubina has a superior complex. This does not go dowm well with Rubina and she confessed to Jasmin that she felt bad about the same.

The second incident happened during the captaincy task, where Jasmin backstabbed Rubina and helped Rahul in winning, which once again upset Rubina and broke her heart.

Well, now in the previous episode we have seen how Jasmin was telling Abhinav that she didn’t support Rubina as she didn’t show trust in her, and that hurt her too.

To which, Abhinav said that Rubina and he were in a dilemma to trust Jasmin or no as she gets influenced by Aly and they were worried that she would support Rahul. That’s the reason Rubina was taking time to negotiate with Jasmin.

Jasmine clarifies to Abhinav that she is clearing things as she takes Abhinav as a much closer friend than Rubina and she doesn’t want their friendship to get ruined because of this game and tasks.

Abhinav tells her not to worry and assures her that the friendship is a long-life commitment and they will always remain friends.

Well, what do you think about Jasmin and her friendship with Abhinav and Rubina?

