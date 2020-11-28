Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi's special advice to Shakti co-star Rubina Dilaik, asks her to start playing the game 

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan being accompanied by a panel of celebs Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Panjabi, Ronit Biswas and Sandiip Sikcand who will be grilling the contestants.

Kamya has always extended her support to her Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina is going through a hard time after her friendship with Jasmin Bhasin turned sour during the recent turn of events in the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Along with Kashmera, Karan Patel, Rashami, Paras, Kamya, Vikas, and Gautam to enter the show?

Kamya who is constantly observing Rubina's game has advice for her. She tells Rubina to concentrate on the game rather than focusing on her friendship with Jasmin.

It's been a long time that the game has begun and it's high time she ups her game.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Rubina takes Kamya's advice seriously or not.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss to get extension for a month, ex-contestants to join the show?