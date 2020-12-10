Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah refrains from dealing with Jamin Bhasin's tantrums 

MUMBAI: The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw the challengers Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Eijaz Khan, Arshi and Kashmera Shah having a gala time at the end of the day after the physically daunting task.

Rahul Mahajan was seen telling Eijaz Khan that they fight so respectfully and during their season, they would hurl abuses at each other, left, right and centre. Rahul used a few cuss words and showed him how to fight in Bigg Boss, which left everyone laughing.

Manu Punjabi insisted Rahul to show his funny side.

Suddenly, the lights of the bedroom went off and they started wondering why it happened. Eijaz cleared that there is a norm that the contestants sleep early, to which, Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi said that it's nothing like that as if a contestant feels that he or she can give content even after 12 pm, they can.

Kashmera Shah added that these rules are made by the contestants of the house itself. Just then, Jasmin Bhasin, who was trying to sleep, asks the gang to go out and talk.

Kashmera did not Jasmin's tone of command over others and hence she asserted, "Ab toh bahar nahi jayenge, yahin baithenge.".

Talking about the episode, Kashmera was a part of Rubina Dilaik, Vikas Gupta and Jasmin's team for the task. Kashmera was sure that her team would lose the task and because the actresses and Vikas have a huge fanbase, it would be her, who would get nominated and finally evicted from the house.

Kashmera Shah said that Jasmin doesn't even take any initiative and has a very wrong attitude that her fans will save her. She also started crying and asked her friends Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Eijaz to lose the task and save her from the nominations.

