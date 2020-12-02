Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah vouches to expose Jasmine Bhasin on the show!

MUMBAI: This week Bigg Boss 14 will see its finale week where only four contestants out of the current lot will be entering the second phase of the show.

The makers have decided to bring in the ex-contestants of the show to increase the entertainment factor and spice up the show a little bit. So now the mastermind Vikas Gupta will be coming along with his challengers Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and they will challenge the present contestants and play in the show.

Now a new promo is out where Kashmera is seen challenging Jasmine Bhasin that she will expose the real Jasmine when she enters the house.

In the promo, Kashmera is seen saying that Jasmine during the weekdays is like a wild animal who is gossiping – fighting, and backbiting but during the weekend she acts like an innocent child who doesn’t know what’s happening.

Well, this weekend is the finale of the show and the challengers will be entering the house thus challenging the present contestants.

Kashmera was a contestant in Season 1 and she was a strong contestant and her early elimination has shocked many. Rakhi and her friends in the house and grabbed the headlines, and once again they will be locking horns together.

