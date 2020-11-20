Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik becomes the captain of the house, all thanks to Rahul Vaidya’s game plan

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, one did see how the contestants (ex captains of the house) were fighting once again for the captaincy task.

Aly and Ejaz gave up the captaincy task in no time and the competition was between Jasmine and Kavita where the two put their best foot forward.

It was more than 30 hours since the two were inside the box, and then Bigg Boss took a decision to stop the task and told them to come out of the box.

Since Rahul was the sanchalk of the task, he was asked by Bigg Boss to pick one person from the two as the captain of the house and Rahul chose Kavita to be the new captain. This was a shock to the contestants because the moment the task began he was supporting Jasmine, so what made him take this u-turn one would know in tonight’s episode.

Kavita was the captain of the house before and she proved to be a fair leader. Now it will be interesting to see how the game progresses as the dynamics in the house have once again changed.

