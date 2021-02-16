Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik calls Eijaz Khan an acquaintance over a friend 

MUMBAI: FIR actress Kavita Kaushik entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant.

Even before she could settle down inside the BB house, she was seen getting into endless arguments with co-contestant Eijaz Khan. Time and again we saw Kavita and Eijaz sharing a blow-hot-blow-cold relationship.

Kavita Kaushik entered the house twice and was later seen leaving the house after having a major argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Now, during her latest interview, Kavita Kaushik opened up about Eijaz Khan and the major showdown they had during their BB journey.

The F.I.R. actress said, "What happened with Eijaz is so surprising. Indeed, he wasn’t a friend but was an acquaintance and a senior. I did not know him personally at all, he was standing next to me during that conversation that took the nation by a storm, where I was telling Salman Khan how we weren’t friends, and Eijaz asked, ‘Toh mere liye dabba bana ke kyun deti thi?’ and I replied saying that it was during the lockdown when I was checking on one and all.".

(Also, Read: Paras Chhabra introduces his YOUNGEST fan; Mahira and Vishal can’t stop gushing)

She further revealed, "I thought he lived alone and made chicken because he asked me to. Since I was saying it in anger, it sounded harsh. It’s hilarious that people gave the tag of 'unkind' to someone who cared compassionately for all. I don’t want to speak about the number of strangers I cared for during this lockdown. It’s highly immature of those to misunderstand this issue as I’ve been around for 20 years and my life has been about an act of giving... if they could just pause and wonder why she said what she said.".

(Also Read: Paras Chhabra’s LOSS is Mahira Sharma’s GAIN!)

Credit: SpotboyE