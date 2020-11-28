Bigg Boss 14: Is Kavita Kaushik finally ready for the big game?

MUMBAI: Bigg boss 14 watchers have lately been amused watching what seems to be a sudden shift in strategy on part of housemate Kavita Kaushik. The contestant who entered the house as a wild card entrant, only to be evicted owing to her rash attitude, was allowed re-entry a while back, and she is making most of her second life on the show.

To begin with, Kavita seems to have understood that survival in the house is all about creating a ruckus without being painted a villain for it.

Earlier, the picture was different. She was seen getting into an ugly spat with housemate Pavitra Punia. She was also seen engaging in a heated argument with Eijaz Khan, who had initially called Kavita his "good friend" during her entry. After Eijaz became the captain he was seen asking her to follow rules and that seemed to irk her. A boisterous Kavita was seen using explicit language and then indulging in almost a physical and verbal spat with Eijaz.

Not surprisingly, Kavita had been ousted after getting nominated and receiving the least amount of votes from the audience.

After her re-entry, initially it seemed like Kavita was not interested in the game. She stayed aloof, with no interest in tasks.

It seems now she was actually on observation mode during that phase, for she was quick to change that strategy.

In her second stint as captain, Kavita has stood up for herself and seems to be getting her game mode on. She has been giving it back to housemates like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

It seems like she has finally realised she has a game to win in the Bigg Boss house.