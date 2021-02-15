Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik OPENS UP on remarks regarding Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Currently one of the most popular shows, Bigg Boss 14 has kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The show has witnessed a lot of fun and also a lot of drama inside the house. Actress Kavita Kaushik, who made an entry into the show as a wild card contestant, decided to walk out of the show, however, she never returned. While she did not speak about the show or her journey so far, she recently got talking to Bombay Times in an interview.

As for her decision to enter the show, she says that the decision did not work out for her, and every year that she was offered the show, she knew that she is a misfit. She added that she was also sure that she would either say something she did not mean or walk out and that is what happened. She feels that what went wrong was that she had no strategy and she took everyone at face value without being fake. She further mentioned that she lacked the art of impressing the cameras with her words and reacted to every provocation.

If she feels that she shouldn't have walked out of the house post fight with Rubina Dilaik, she adds that she is glad she did and she also mentioned that she was done with the fake fights for building an image and she could raise her hands out of helplessness and she did not want to do so. She mentioned not having started a fight in the house and she was only provoked into them. She mentioned that she is not the person and her good qualities are not being highlighted on the show and she wasn't that desperate so when she got an option to leave, she felt lucky.

About the entire episode regarding Ronni Biswas tweeting about Abhinav sending her drunk messages and her relation turning sour, she revealed that she did not know Rubina but she did know Abhinav and what happened was sad. She added how husband Ronnit felt helpless when the fight with Aly Goni happened and Abhinav told her 'laafa marunga.' Her husband decided to vent on Twitter when she walked out and mentioned the conversation of what lead to their friendship ending in the past and he deleted it later because the anger subsided and it felt embarrassing for both parties to talk about the past. However, she does understand Ronnit's feelings and she does not hold the messages against Abhinav since everyone does stupid things and she has done worse. While she admitted that it is their bad to have spoken about it, it wasn't a lie. She also mentioned that the two will ignore each other if they happen to bump in the building with grace.

