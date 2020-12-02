Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik slams inmate Rubina Dilaik for forgetting the real name of her Shakti co-star

MUMBAI: This is the finale week going on and the housemates learn that four amongst them will get eliminated.

They know that any moment could be their last and are revving up their game constantly. The housemates get tensed as Bigg Boss presents them with another mentally challenging task. The housemates have to answer to some harsh questions posed to them by their fellow contestants and they also have to keep a track of the time and hit the buzzer.

They pair up for the task and also strategise how to count time while answering the questions. During this task, when Rubina and Abhinav’s turn comes, they face some personal and also professional questions.

Kavita tries to gauge her attention by asking her to name 10 of her co-stars from her show Shakti. Rubina names Kamya Panjabi, Vivian Panjabi and Harak Singh.

Kavita stops her and asks what’s the real name of Harak Singh. Rubina tells, “He is a very senior actor. I don’t know his real name. I have never asked him...Sudesh Berry.”.

Kavita hits back saying, “You forgot Sudesh Berry’s name? Such a senior actor. You forgot a senior actor like Sudesh Berry’s name?”.

Jasmin too targets Rubina by asking her to reveal her co-star’s name, about whom she had a problem in Shakti.

However, Rubina dodges the question, stating she had no problem with anyone and ‘Ignorance is bliss’.

They also face many questions regarding their recent confession on getting divorced.

Kavita deduces saying that they faked it to grab attention.

Credit: ETimes