Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's hilarious tweet on how she will react if asked about her experience on the show

MUMBAI: The outspoken Kavita Kaushik made headlines with her stint on the most controversial show on Indian Television- Bigg Boss. From standing firm on her decision to locking horns with housemates and winning the captaincy task, the actress remained in the headlines for a good amount of time. However, her sudden exit from the show left many disappointed. The actress in one of her recent tweets spoke about if someone asks her about her experience in the house, what it would be.

Unlike any helpful tip which one would give, the actress posted a picture of her furry friend, her pet cat, having a poker face. LOL! Along with her Tweet, she posted a picture of her cat, Jaggu, soaking in the sun with a poker face, with the actress in her tweet asking to zoom in to know about her experience in the BB14 house. She tweeted, “Zoom in for-my expression when someone asks me my experience in the house.”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi reacted to it, she posted several emojis with starry eyes, followed by revealing the name of her cat, Jaggu.

Zoom in for-my expression when someone asks me my experience in the house pic.twitter.com/Nf2lclXLEB — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) December 7, 2020

The actress walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house after her heated up argument with housemate Rubina Dilaik. When her husband Ronnit Biswas was quizzed about his reaction over Kavita’s self eviction, he said, “I cannot comment on it right now. I don't know what is happening. I have to know what exactly happened. I will comment after things get sorted out.” After walking out of the show, Kavita has already resumed work, she also shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram account.

Well, the actress surely has a humorous side to her! Stay tuned to this space for more Credits: spotboye