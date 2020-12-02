Bigg Boss 14: LGBT community supports Rubina, holds 'puja' for her

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has always been supportive of the LGBT community. The actress has taken a firm stand for them on many occassions. Now, the social media handle of Mrkhabri reveals that the LGBT community has performed a puja for the actress. Rubina who played a transgender in her TV soap, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki had garnered a lot of love.

The puja was performed in Uttar Pradesh in order to see her emerge as the winner of BB14. The actress has been praised by many for standing up for herself as well as being honest and playing it fair. She had made Shehzad Deol render an apology for using the word chakka during a verbal spat.

As per reports, when Rubina was signed for Shakti, she had said, “After the leap, when the creative team discussed Soumya's future with me, I found the plot to be unconventional, intriguing and extremely challenging. I was very confident about their move of introducing a transgender character in a mainstream show.”

Credits: SpotboyE