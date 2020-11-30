Bigg Boss 14: "....main unki deewani ho gayi.", Neha Kakkar reveals the reason why her chemistry with hubby Rohanpreet Singh took off instantly post-meeting each other

MUMBAI: It’s been a month since singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot and the former revealed some interesting details about how she fell in love with him.

In the last night’s episode (November 29) of Bigg Boss 14, Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar had entered the house.

Host Salman Khan asks her that she wrote a song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ on her wedding so was it for the wedding, did she want to use the song as a 'wedding song' or did she decide to get married after writing the song.

Neha here reveals that she actually met ‘Rohu’ (Rohanpreet) on the sets of the song. Neha says, “I wrote the lyrics of the song with a lot of heart but never thought that will play such an important role in my life. I actually met him after signing him for the song. Rohanpreet is also a very good singer.”.

Salman further asked whether it was a ‘chat mangni pat shaadi’ for her. Neha replies, “I am very sure of things I want in my life. Even if I go to buy an outfit, I will buy it immediately without wasting any time. Rohanpreet is such a good human being that after meeting him I was like I have to marry him. Anybody will be his 'deewani' after meeting him and main unki deewani ho gayi.".

Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Nishant Malkhani to play the lead role in the film Kargil

Neha and Tony then enter the house to play an interesting game.

A newly-married Neha says that she is on the lookout for her dream 'Bhabhi'. She selects the three single girls in the house; i.e. Jasmin, Nikki and Pavitra and asks them to perform a task. Pavitra impresses Neha, who instead jokes with Eijaz that she plans to make Pavitra her Bhabhi. Jasmin correctly guesses Tony's mimicry and their exchange leaves the housemates in splits. Nikki gets involved in a romantic phone conversation with Tony and promises him that she will meet him once she leaves the house.

Neha finally selects Jasmin as the winner. Jasmin expresses that she is not ready yet to become a bhabhi.

Also Read: Rahul Roy suffers a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film Kargil

Credit: Bombay Times