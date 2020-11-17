News

BIGG BOSS 14: Major twist in the nominations; here are the contestants who have been nominated this week

Check out the list of contestants who have been nominated this week.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
17 Nov 2020 08:35 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is a place where every contestant tries to save themselves from the nominations that happen every week. However, Bigg Boss always adds a twist to it.

This week, Aly Goni was the captain of the house and had a special power to nominate six contestants.

Aly with his special powers nominates Kavita, Jaan, Eijaz Abhinav, Nikki, and Rubina, but Bigg Boss brings a twist in the game, where he gives the housemates special powers to save a contestant and nominate another person.

Thus, Abhinav saves Rubina, Jasmin saves Abhinav, Rahul saves Pavitra and nominates Rubina again, and Pavitra nominates Jasmin.

So, with this, the nominated contestants for this week are Nikki, Jaan, Eijaz, Jasmin, Rubina, and Kavita.

Well, we all know that Nikki, Rubina, Jasmine, and Eijaz are every strong contestants. Jaan is trying hard to make a mark on the show but is failing miserably, while Kavita hasn’t had much time to prove herself.

So, there are chances that the bottom two contestants would be Jaan and Kavita.

Who do you think deserves to go out of the BB house?

