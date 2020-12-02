Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi blames Aly for Jasmin and Rubina's fall out!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 has an exciting twist coming up for the audience. The mid-season finale will be held soon, and only four contestants from the present season will be going to the next level.

In phase two of the game, the present contestants will be joined by ex-contestants of the show. Mastermind Vikas Gupta will be coming along with his challengers Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Manu Punjabi before he entered the house and asked him how excited he is to enter the show.

Manu said that he is super excited to enter the house as this season is a little dull, and with the challengers' entry, he hopes to increase the entertainment level and bring some spice on the show.

When asked what he thinks about Rubina and Jasmin’s broken friendship, the Bigg Boss 10 runner-up said that Jasmin was influenced by Aly.

He further said when Aly entered the show and when the first task took place, Aly had told Jasmine that only one person will win this show and she is going to make her friends win, which was the turning point in their friendship.

Manu goes on to say that Bigg Boss gave such tasks that the two were pitted against each other. The differences built up, and finally, the friendship ended.

He does agree that Aly was one of the main factors the friendship went for a toss.

Manu was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss season 10 and he was a strong and popular contestant back then. He had grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer, as their friendship was never affected in the house, and they stood by each other throughout the show.

Well, soon, the challengers will be entering the show, and it will be interesting to see what new twist they bring.

