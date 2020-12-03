Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi shares a heartwarming post for his late mother before entering the show, says' I failed to stand by your side in your last breathe'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss makers are full set to spice up the show even more with the entry of controversial contestants of the previous seasons. The promo videos shared on social media saw former Bigg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah gearing up to entertain the audience as challengers. Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi, who is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger made an emotional post on social media, remembering his late mother. Manu had lost his mother when he was a contestant of Bigg Boss season 10.

On Twitter, Manu Punjabi shared a picture with his late mother and wrote, “#MissYou MAA Main Tera Manu hoon.” Manu expressed how much he misses his mom and said that he will always be hers. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also shared a note that read, “Still when I remember that I failed to stand by your side maa during your last breathe.. I get goosebumps.. You are my life. You taught me to live beautiful. You raise me to be gentleman.” As Manu grieved the death of his mother, he shared, “Years back I was in Biggboss house and today once again I’m going to be in there.” Punjabi shared that he is quarantine right now and he is major missing his mother. He mentioned that he can relive all the instructions his late mother gave him back when he entered the show for the first time. Manu shared he can still remember his mom’s voice congratulating and celebrating him. Manu’s post concluded with, “I'm nothing without you maa. I owe my life to you.. I need you.. I just need you back!!!”

Take a look at the post made by Manu Punjabi below:

Meanwhile, in today’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik will be seen having a verbal spat. It eventually leads to Kavita walking out of the house.

