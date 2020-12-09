Bigg Boss 14: Netizens praise Kashmera Shah as a contestant on the show, say she is the coolest and smartest player of the game

MUMBAI: This weekend we saw the challengers entering the Bigg Boss house to play the game along with the present contestants and since their entry in the house, the game has been pretty interesting.

One of the challengers is Bigg Boss season 1, contestant Kashmera Shah who back then also was a strong contestant but unfortunately had to exit the show early.

Now once again she is back in the show and is playing the game very well. Since her entry into the house, she has made a mark in the game and also in the audience’s mind.

The fans of the show are really liking her presence in the game and are praising her for the player that she is.

They have also said that she is quite composed and where she only has to speak there only, she puts her point forward.

Fans who have shared videos of Kashmera in the house have said that she has the perfect qualities of patience, aggression, maturity, and a positive attitude.

They have also said that she is one of the toughest competitors currently in the house. Netizens feel that she has brought completely new energy and enthusiasm to the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Kashmera is one of the toughest constants right now in the house.

What do you think of Kashmera’s game do let us know in the comments section below.

