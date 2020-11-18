Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli joins hands with Kavita Kaushik against Eijaz Khan

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 has always something new to offer the viewers. It's been more than a month since the show has started and the contestants are trying their best to survive.

The viewers have already seen how the enmity between Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik is not ending. In fact, things are getting worst between the duo.

After a massive fight between Eijaz and Kavita in the previous episode, the duo will be seen taunting each other in tonight's episode as well.

Eijaz will be seen cleaning the utensils of Nikki Tamboli and complaining it to Abhinav Shukla about it.

Nikki Tamboli is listening to it and tells Eijaz not to play a victim card. She has now joined hands with Kavita against Eijaz.

Eijaz will then taunt Nikki and tell her to ask Kavita to do her work.

The war between Kavita and Eijaz is still on and now, Nikki too has joined.

