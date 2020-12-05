Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli-Rahul Vaidya's previous confrontation spilt out SHOCKING revelations, Read to know!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 earlier saw a major fight between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik in the last episode and had to face the aftermath from husband Abhinav Shukla. Tonight’s episode was a game-changer one with contestant’s getting a chance to blame each other.

Bigg Boss announces the nominations this week and provides the housemates with a punching bag in the confession room, where they have to stick the faces of the contestants they want to evict and punch it hard.

During Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya’s turn, they take each other’s names and reveals some shocking personal details. Nikki during her turn tells Rahul, “You have proved yourself as a loser in this show.”, to this Rahul replies, “You are such a shallow person.”.

When Nikki comes out of the room, Rahul calls her ‘Secretary’ and a ‘sidekick’ to everyone in the house. Nikki calls him, “Khali bartan.”.

Next, Rahul vents out his frustration on Nikki when his turn comes. Not one to take it lying low, Nikki says, “I know your reality Rahul, keep barking.”, and after making barking noises, Nikki further reveals to all, “You know Rahul would flirt with my PR. What do I even say! I have all the messages and screenshots. He would send me songs and voices and conveniently would take back his words saying it’s for someone else.”.

Rahul initially keeps quiet but then opens up saying, “And the same PR was after me to pitch us as a couple. I know which PR you are talking about. The PR would approach me for us to work on a project together.”.

Nikki further barks and mocks him.

Later, when the task ends, while talking to Eijaz and Abhinav, Nikki says; “I know Rahul. Whenever I would take his name anywhere, people would say ‘Arre that chhapri, tharki’. Rahul is known for all these and this is his identity outside.".

