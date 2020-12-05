Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli under fire for calling Rahul Vaidya 'tharki'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is getting slammed on social media for launching a personal attack on singer Rahul Vaidya.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss provided the housemates a punching bag in the confession room, and asked them to stick the faces of the contestants they want to evict and punch it.

During Nikki and Rahul's turns, they took each other's names. Nikki told Rahul: "You have proved yourself a loser in this show." To this, Rahul replied: "You are such a shallow person."

When Nikki came out of the room, Rahul called her "secretary" and a "sidekick" to everyone in the house. Nikki described Rahul as "khali bartan (empty vessel)".

During his turn, Rahul vented out his frustration on Nikki.

Nikki responded: "I know your reality Rahul, keep barking." She taunted him with barking noises and then revealed to the other contestants: "You know Rahul would flirt with my PR. What do I even say! I have all the messages and screenshots. He would send me songs and voices and conveniently take back his words saying it's for someone else."

Rahul initially ignored it, but then said: "The same PR was after me to pitch us as a couple. I know which PR you are talking about. The PR would approach me for us to work on a project together."

Nikki continued with her taunt barking and mocking. When the task ended, Nikki was seen talking to Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla. She said: "I know Rahul. Whenever I would take his name anywhere, people would say, ï¿½arre that chhapri, tharki!'. Rahul is known for all this and this is his identity outside."

These comments have not gone down well with netizens.

"When otherwise bindaas girls who thrive on attention shame Men for sending DMs to them on national tv, it jus goes to show their own hypocrisy. Don't like it, don't respond. Who said flirting was a crime? This is 21st century. #RahulVaidya," wrote one user.

Another posted: "#NikkiTamboli you stooped down to such a dirty level where u intentionally did personal attack nd that too repeatedly on a guy who stood for you many times. #RahulVaidya you are a nice guy."

"#RahulVaidya sorry about what happened inside. #NikkiTamboli shouldn't have stopped so low," one wrote, while another user shared: "Who the hell is #NikkiTamboli to talk sh*t abt #RahulVaidya ! Vo ladki agar bahar aayegi toh usse apna standard pta chlega i.e. cheap. Talking prsnl sh*t on tv is what tamboli can do! Shame on her man!!"

Meanwhile, several reports have emerged that Nikki as well as Rahul has been eliminated from the show.