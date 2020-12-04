Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli's combat appreciated by all as Abhinav Shukla ceases the second finalist's position

MUMBAI: In the previous night’s episode (December 3), Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli have an epic clash as all the housemates hang on to the seats to fight to reach to the top 4.

In the super-entertaining 'Boat task', three housemates ensure they make it to the seat.

Out of the three, Jasmin first fails to grab a seat and fights with Abhinav to snatch his seat. After many failed attempts, Abhinav tells her if she wants to play fair then she should try to snatch the seat from Nikki. Jasmin tries but loses stamina. Once she is out, the last fight was between Nikki and Abhinav.

Abhinav swiftly holds the seat as the buzzer goes on and Nikki gives a solid fight trying to snatch it. She doesn’t take a break and everybody cheers her. Eijaz, who is the sanchalak, encourages her not to give up.

While Rubina tries to interrupt in between saying Nikki is in close proximity with Abhinav, Eijaz refrains her from talking and also asks her to stay away.

Finally, the game is over and Nikki doesn’t accept defeat saying that she was also holding on to the seat. Eijaz sides Abhinav saying that holding on to the seat doesn’t mean sitting on the seat. He declares Abhinav as the winner and applauds Nikki’s enthusiasm and fighting spirit.

Abhinav becomes the second finalist after Eijaz himself.

Later, Eijaz was seen praising Nikki for holding onto the game for an hour.

Nikki says that Abhinav is nice and she also apologises to him. Abhinav hugs her and says it’s all ok.

Credit: Bombay Times