Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli's controversial stay in the house was no less than a house on fire; read more

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli, who was amongst the first contestants to enter Bigg Boss 14 house alongside Eijaz Khan, has reached the finale week of the show. From being praised for her gameplay to later being bashed for her ‘badtameezis’, the youngest contestant this season has had a controversial journey in the show. So here’s a look at Ms Tamboli’s controversial stay in Bigg Boss 14:

02/11Impressing everyone with her gameplay

Nikki, who came up as a fresh face for the audience, caught everyone’s attention with her loudness and being upfront in the show. Be it with her 'rudeness or with her irritating nature', she remained in the limelight and established a fanbase for herself in the initial days. Moreover, Nikki was lauded by Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor for her amazing gameplay.

03/11Picking up fights

If we look at her journey, there’s no housemate Nikki hasn’t locked horns with. MeToo commented on Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Chumma Chaati on Devoleena and Vikas, asking Rakhi Sawant to return her products and her ugly spats with Kashmera Shah. Adding up to these were her fights with her friends turned foes and vice versa, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina-Abhinav, Jasmin, Eijaz and the list goes on.

04/11Love angles

Nikki has had her share of love angles made with Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. The contestant had Jaan going ga-ga over her and expressing his liking for him, they even shared some cute moments in the house.

But it was all different and true for Aly Goni, at least that is what her confession said. Nikki had expressed her liking towards Aly after her re-entry in the show. She was even seen getting emotional after an argument between both of them. She had later stated that she had even confirmed Aly and Jasmin’s relationship status to be sure on the former’s part.

05/11On and off friendship with Rahul Vaidya

Nikki and Rahul claimed to know each other from outside the show. Moreover, Nikki had time and again thrown light on the latter’s flirtatious messages to her before the show. Though they were just friends in the house, both of them struggled to keep their friendship intact with frequent fights.

06/11Accused Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her

Jaan and Nikki shared a great friendship in the show. But often did the viewers see Jaan going head over heels for Nikki. More so, they even shared moments of romance and were seen giving pecks of kiss to each other. However, in one of the episodes, Nikki had accused Jaan of forcibly kissing her despite her denial. Jaan had later called Nikki a ‘loose mouth’ reacting to the comment, in an interview post-eviction.

07/11Facing Salman Khan’s bashing

The youngest housemate this season, who re-entered the show after getting evicted once, has faced host Salman Khan’s wrath over her misbehaviour in the house, not once but quite a few times. Nikki was slammed by the host for her rude behaviour towards fellow contestants numerous times. Salman even warned Nikki of mending her ‘badtameezi’ in the house, one last time in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

08/11Being bullied by the housemates

Nikki even complained of being bullied post her re-entry in the show. The actress was seen sitting alone and breaking down quite a few times because of the indifferent behaviour of the housemates after she re-entered.

Being slut-shamed

Nikki developed a good friendship with challenger Manu Punjabi post her re-entry and both of them were mostly seen hanging around together in the house. But this didn’t go well with Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan who slut-shamed her and said that she tries to attract the male contestants towards her. The former had even said, “Mardon ko kone me leke jaati hai,” pointing at Nikki.

But Nikki stood strong and never let any of this affect her stand in the show.

Bonding with Rubina Dilaik

Surprisingly, Nikki and Rubina became great friends in the second half of the season. Both of them developed a liking towards each other after Nikki’s re-entry. Moreover, they were seen calling each other sisters in the house and the former even told this to her mother when she visited during the family week. Both of them were seen sharing some lovely moments, sacrificing for each other and going strong together in the show.

This came up as a surprise for the audience as both the contestants had gotten into nasty fights and arguments initially in the season.

Becoming the first finalist

Nikki was the first contestant to reach the finale week of Bigg Boss 14. This happened after Rubina Dilaik chose to save her and allow her to enter the finale week with a special power she received after winning the Ticket To Finale task. Following which, Nikki was announced as the first finalist of the show by Bigg Boss himself.

Well, the actress surely had a gala time on the show and was a thorough entertainer to the viewers all this time.

