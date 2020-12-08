Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Did Arshi Khan slap Vikas Gupta?

MUMBAI: The challengers have entered the BB14 house and already created a mark. The audiences have said that they feel like the show has begun all over again.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss gave the captaincy task through Rahul Mahajan. The challengers and the present contestants were seen planning and plotting to become the new captain of the house.

As we all know, this season of Bigg Boss has something called Live Feed, where fans can watch the show 24/7 and see what’s happening even before it is telecast on television.

Since the challengers entered the house, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta are having a tiff with each other. Arshi repeatedly instigates him.

Earlier, in their season, Arshi and Vikas Gupta were really good friends, but after the show, when Vikas had won Rs 6 lakhs, he deicided to give it to Jyoti and Arshi.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 : OMG! Arshi Khan flirts with Abhinav Shukla, tells him that she can make him a father! )

Arshi had said she doesn’t want any money, but Vikas said that she went to the press and said that she never received any money from Vikas. That’s when their friendship ended.

Now, as per some Bigg Boss fan clubs, it Arshi and Vikas have gotten into a massive fight where Arshi might have slapped or hit him.

During a live feed, a fan club of the show captured Arshi lifting her hand on Vikas, but one cannot understand if she hit him or just lifted her hand in anger.

Well, we will know in the upcoming episodes.

What do you think?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she will make Arshi Khan’s life hell, claims that the latter has not seen her hatred yet )