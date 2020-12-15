Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Did Rakhi Sawant throw a chair at Nikki Tamboli?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss can be a difficult place to be in, and it’s a challenge to survive in there. At times, one can lose their cool and go to extremes.

The other day, we saw how Vikas lost his patience and pushed Arshi in the swimming pool. He was thus evicted by Bigg Boss.

As we all know, this season, the audience can watch BB live and know what is happening on the show much before it gets telecast.

In the live feed, it seems that Nikki and Rakhi have a big argument, which triggers Rakhi.

Since Nikki has entered the house, she has been targeting he challengers. She initially fought with Kashmera, then Arshi, and now Rakhi.

As per the live feed, it seems that Nikki and Rakhi were having an argument and Rakhi lifted the chair and threw it on Nikki or was was about to do so. One would have wait and watch.

Well, the reason for the massive fight is still unknown.

There is no doubt that Nikki and Rakhi are entertainers in the house and strong contestants of the show.

