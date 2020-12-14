Bigg Boss 14: OMG! This is how Aly Goni reacted when Jasmin Bhasin asked him to propose to her

MUMBAI: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who are currently seen on Bigg Boss 14, discussed their relationship in a recent episode. Ever since Aly walked out of the show, guests and contestants have been telling Jasmin how much he loves her.

On Saturday’s episode, the actress was seen asking Aly why he never proposed to her. “Why have you never asked me? This thing that people keep telling me. Everyone has been talking about it, whoever comes to the house tells me that you love me, and care for me.” Aly responded, “What should I say? Do you not understand? I am not the type of person who will express much. You should know, you should understand. Do I have to spell out everything?”

Jasmin then asked him, “Do you want me to propose to you?” Aly said, “Try kar le, kya pata. Try kar le ek baar.” When Jasmin smiled at him, he added, “Yaha pe nahi yaar! Yaha nahi karna tamasha. Bahar nikal ke dekhenge."

Before Aly’s entry in the house, Jasmin was seen crying, earlier this week, as she told Vikas Gupta that she missed Aly a lot. During a heartfelt discussion with Vikas, Jasmin said she had been “a little off” since Aly left.

Credits: Hindustan Times