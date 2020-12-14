Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Inmate Arshi Khan gets pushed into the house-pool by co-inmate Vikas Gupta! READ

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's rivalry is far from getting over. The two have been continuously at loggerheads and have also been warned by Bigg Boss to not get physical during fights.

Arshi has been poking Vikas Gupta continuously and the latter did something which was not expected from him. During an argument with Arshi Khan, Vikas pushed her into the swimming pool in anger and even stated that he was done with the show.

As per the latest promo released by the channel, Arshi and Vikas can be seen arguing with each other. Their fight started with Arshi telling Vikas to apologise to her for constantly telling her that she will be evicted.

This time, instead of letting it go, Vikas decides to give it back to Arshi. He goes and sits beside her and says that she is not only disrespecting herself but her father and parents.

This irks Arshi and she further states that Vikas has no right to lecture her because he is the one who disrespects his own mother in the outside world.

Vikas then goes out of control and says that her father will come inside and tell her how disgusting she is. He threatens to make her life miserable and calls her 'gandi aurat'.

Soon, the rest of the housemates gets involved in their verbal spat.

Things take a drastic turn with Vikas pushing Arshi, which resulted in their physical aggression with both of them trying to hit each other, but were eventually stopped by the other housemates.

Also Read: Avneet Kaur, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Krystle Dsouza and Mouni Roy show us how the PURPLE MAKE-UP TREND will RULE 2021!

Jasmin tries to make Vikas understand and the latter tells her that his relationship with mother is not good at the moment and since Arshi knows about it, she's taking advantage.

On the other hand, Manu Punjabi tries to stop Arshi Khan and tells her that Vikas has been taking her father's name and further asks her to drag that of his mother's as a defence. After listening to this, Vikas marches towards Arshi and pushes her into the swimming pool, leaving all the housemates shocked with his behaviour.

Aly Goni and Kashmira Shah pull Arshi Khan out of the pool while the lattermost refuses to play the game any further. Vikas also goes inside the house that he is done with the show and doesn't want to play.

Will Vikas Gupta get punished for his behaviour?

Keep reading this space for more updates from Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Shreya Kalra-Nisha Dhaundiyal ACCUSE Nikhil Chinapa of showing FAVORITISM towards Micheal Ajay

Credit: Bombay Times