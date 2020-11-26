Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Jasmin and Rubina’s friendship ends!

MUMBAI: Jasmin and Rubina are two very strong contestants of the BB house, and they are doing exceptionally well for themselves in the game. They have made an impact since day one.

They are really close to each other and have always stood by each other in this tough game.

Time and again, their friendship has been tested, but they overcome it and get back to being friends.

Now, shockingly, in the recent task, Rubina and Jasmin have a massive fight, all thanks to Nikki Tamboli.

We came across a video where Jasmin and Rubina are seeing fighting with each other and it seems to be a bad one.

The Batwara task in the house has Rubina and Jasmin at loggerheads since it began.

The fight began when Rubina and Abhinav didn’t allow Nikki to come out of the bedroom owing to her cheating in the task. That’s when Jasmine intervened and told them to let her out, but a massive fight broke out between them.

The two get into an intense argument when Dilaik tells Bhasin if she wants to demoralize them, she can continue to do so.

Later, Jasmin asks Rubina to not get into a play of words with her. Then, Rubina tells Jasmin that her sugar-coated talks are going to be considered as bad behaviour.

Jasmin tells Rubina to stop, but the Shakti actress lashes out and tells her that she didn’t expect such an act of immaturity from her.

When the two confront each other, Rubina tells Jasmin not to bitch about her behind her back and tells her that the smart and cunning game she is playing is not going to work.

In reaction to this, Jasmine calls an end to their friendship, by screaming and declaring it to be over.

Abhinav also gets involved, and it seems like the friendship of this trio has come to an end.

