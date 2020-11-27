Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Jasmin threatens Rubina and Abhinav that she will reveal their personal secrets on national television

MUMBAI: Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav shared a great bond of friendship in the BB14 house since day one. The three were always seen talking and engaging in fun banter.

They used to guide each other in the game as well, but it seems like now, there is a crack in the friendship. The other housemates used to give their examples of how they have stuck to each other and never given up on their friendship.

Now, in today's episode, during the Batwara task, when sanchalak Kavita says the housemates would have to fight for the bathroom, Rubina will speak and say why her team deserves to win the bathroom area. She says that Nikki has done damage to their personal stuff in the area.

She also says that for days, her teams has gone all out to keep the toilet clean. Jasmin and Rubina get into an argument, and the Naagin actress tells Rubina and Abhinav that she will reveal their personal secrets on television.

Rubina in return tells her that if for a task, she wants to get the personal stuff out, then she can go ahead and it doesn’t matter to her.

Jasmin also tells that the entire luggage area is filled with Rubina and Abhinav’s personal stuff.

Well, it is confirmed that the friendship between Jasmine and Rubina is over. The two are no more friends and are playing against each other.

