Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Salman Khan tells Rahul Vaidya to leave the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer has created a stir both in and out of the house.

He had sparked off several debates with his nepotism remark on Jaan and his fight with Jasmin, and he is running the show in a way.

Apart from the fights in the house, the contestants also have some fun at times, through which they try to entertain the audiences.

But since the last two weeks, Rahul’s game has become weak. The audiences feel that he has lost the plot and is giving up on the show.

In the recent episode also, we saw Rahul give up in the finale task. He didn’t try to even secure his place, which Bigg Boss questioned him about.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya confronted by inmates for disrespecting Rubina and Nikki on the national television )

Now, we came across a video where Salman Khan told Rahul that he seems to be disinterested in the game. The singer replied saying that was right, and when he was about to explain why, Salman said it’s not necessary.

He told him to leave the Bigg Boss house, which shocked the viewers and contestants.

Whether Rahul is eliminated from the show is something we will get to know during Weekend Ka Vaar.

What do you think of this?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Post Rahul Vaidya-Rubina Dilaik’s spat, the former’s GF Disha Parmar takes a dig at the latter’s flawed marriage )