Bigg Boss 14: OMG! This is what Abhinav's parents had to say about Rubina's game

MUMBAI: Rubina is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house, and since day one, the actress has played the game well and stood out from the others in the house.

These days, it's only Rubina who is seen in the game. She has a very strong personality.

Even before entering the house, Rubina had a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all, and her fans are going all out to shower her with their love and support.

She is the only contestant in this season who has been nominated every single week and topped the voting lines and been saved.

Even though every weekend, Salman Khan pulls her up during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she fights back and puts ahead her points with a lot of dignity.

Almost everyone in the house targets Rubina as they know that she is one of the strongest contestants.

Her fans keep trending her online and help her to get more votes whenever she is nominated.

Now, we came across a video where Abhinav’s parents (Rubina’s in-laws) have a sweet message for her.

In the video, Rubina’s mother-in-law says that she is playing the game very well and she is 100 percent sure that she will win the trophy and come back home. She also said that she is making everyone proud with her game plan.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina will make it to the top 2, and she could be one of them who will take the trophy back home.

Well, no doubt that Rubina has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences for her game.

