Bigg Boss 14: Post a conflict, Abhinav Shukla SCHOOLS wife Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 14 of the show is currently on air and the drama is on in full swing.

The show has already witnessed how equations and bonds between the contestants have changed with time. In the previous night’s (November 19) episode, the captaincy task did not only reveal a lot about the truths and lies in the house but also led to differences between Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who are one of the most popular and adorable married couples.

Eijaz Khan’s quitting the task made everyone discuss his game and the tactics that he is using to stay in it. Rubina was seen discussing this with Jasmin. Later, Abhinav and Rubina went inside the house away from the garden area, and the former asked Rubina, why did she have to tell everything to Jasmin. He also mentioned that the game is not only about saying the right thing at the right time, but also about making the right decision to not blurting everything out at the wrong time. He further tried to explain to her that she should not have revealed everything to Jasmin. Rubina who was adamant kept her point in front of Abhinav, who got a bit annoyed and walked away from her saying, “Thik hai yaar Rubi, terko jo karna hai kar (Do whatever you want to.)” Rubina stopped him and asked him not to walk out and talk instead. To which he replied saying, “Jab tumhe consult hi nahi karna hai, ab choddo ab ho gaya hai sab, I don’t have anything to say.” He further schooled her and asked to not open her cards in front of everyone, even Jasmin as it is not a smart move.

