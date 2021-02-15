Bigg Boss 14: Post-eviction Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals what led to her MELTDOWN on the show

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who had entered the Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan’s proxy, is the latest contestant to be evicted from the show. Interestingly, the actress had to quit the show last year due to health issues and wanted to make the best of her stay this time around. However, fate had other plans. The actress was evicted on Sunday night.

Post her exit, Devoleena spoke to us in an exclusive chat about her eventful stay. She said, “I wanted to enjoy the BB Mahaul again. As a proxy when I got a call I thought it will be for a week or maximum two weeks, thus I said yes. There was a curiosity and craving of being there in the house. Last year, due to severe backache, I had to consider everything I did, but this year, I had an amazing time in the house. And honestly, I didn’t think that I would stay there for a month.”

From throwing things at people to having a meltdown, Devoleena’s histrionics on the show raised quite a few eyebrows. However, the actress says that in real life she is quite patient. “There were contestants like Arshi Khan who were poking me day and night, and after a point of time, I couldn’t control myself. Nikki Tamboli made a plan that she will pick on me. I am not like that, but why will I take nonsense from anyone? It wasn’t my strategy to stay longer because you never know what one does in anger and what will Bigg Boss say about it. But I never picked up fights by myself they used to start it first and if you are poking me then you will get it back the same way,” shared Devoleena.

But did she think about log kya kahenge about her behaviour in the house? To this, she answered, “I never thought about what people outside would think. I’m not really hot-headed, I’m quite patient in real life. And if I would have cared about what will people say then I would have been sitting at home,” shared Devoleena.

When she compares her journey from both seasons she finds both of them equally interesting. “Last season I didn’t behave or argue like this because I was never poked so badly and no one went overboard too. But this year I had a lot of fun because there were no physical restrictions and I had enjoyed it more because of Rakhi for sure,” she signs off.

