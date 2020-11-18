Bigg Boss 14: Post Kavita and Eijaz’s ugly spat, Kamya stands by the former and indirectly compares her to Sidharth

MUMBAI: The dramatic episodes of Bigg Boss 14 have been keeping the viewers hooked to their TV screens. The controversial house turned into a battle zone yesterday. The show saw how Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik locked horns.

Once again Eijaz and Kavita were at loggerheads, and as expected it turned out to be ugly. It all happened over cleanliness in the kitchen area and went so far that Bigg Boss had to intervene.

Kavita taunted Eijaz and the latter gave it back. The situation led to an argument between the two. The drama did not stop here. It resulted in physical aggression also. As Eijaz kept coming closer to Kavita, she pushed him away several times asking him not to get close. The actor got agitated with Kavita constantly 'pushing' him and screamed 'haath mat laga.' He warned her to not touch him and push him. It turned so ugly that other contestants had to interfere to stop them.

Now along with fans of the show, Kavita's BFF Kamya Punjabi has also shared her opinion on the incident.

Kamya stood by Kavita. She also recounted Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's 'ugly fights' from Bigg Boss 13. She indirectly compared Kavita to Sidharth.

Kamya mentioned, “Stop provoking! This is what u always do! Stop Provoking!”

“Kasam se last season yaad aa gaya jahan pura ghar ek taraf aur Sidharth ShukIa ek taraf. Aur kaise baar baar Sidharth ko provoke kiya jaata tha,” she added.

Check out Kamya's posts below.

Bathroom kya ghar ke harr kone meh jaa jaakar kaun rota hai yeh sabne dekha hai..!!! Stop provoking!!! This is what u always do! Stop Provoking! #StayStrongKavitaKaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 17, 2020

Kasam se last season yaad aa gaya jahan pura ghar ek taraf aur #SidharthShukIa ek taraf..!!! Aur kaise baar baar Sidharth ko provoke kiya jaata tha #staystrongkavitakaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 17, 2020

