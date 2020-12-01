Bigg Boss 14:  Rahul finally tells Nikki that she is not worth becoming a captain

MUMBAI: Rahul and Nikki are two strong contestants of the house, the two are playing the game pretty well and are making their place in the finale of the show.

The two at one point were really good friends but then things went bad between the two and today they are cordial with each other.

Every week Bigg Boss introduces a task for the contestants where they have to save themselves from nominations or from being evicted.

Now a new task was introduced by Bigg Boss where the housemates were divided into two pairs and the rest of the contestants had to question them about their game.

Rubina – Abhinav, Aly – Jasmine, Rahul – Ejaz, Kavita – Nikki were the contestants pairing for this task.

When it was Ejaz and Rahul turns, Nikki asks Rahul why he didn’t support her to become the captain, that’s when the singer replies that he doesn’t feel that she is NOT worthy of becoming a captain and that’s why he didn’t support her.

Nikki is taken back by this reply but then she understands that it’s a game, seems like this will create a rift between the two and now there is no scope of friendship.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.