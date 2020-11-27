Bigg Boss 14: Rahul, Jasmin, and Aly play against Nikki, don’t consider her captain material!

MUMBAI: In the last two days in the Bigg Boss house, the housemates fought in the batwara task. The contestants were divided into two groups: Team A (Rubina, Abhinav, Eijaz and Pavitra) and Team B (Aly, Jasmin, Rahul, and Nikki). The members of the winning team will fight for captaincy.

As per media reports, Team B won the task. The contenders for the captaincy are Aly, Rahul, Jasmin, and Nikki. Post the task, Bigg Boss tells Team B to choose the captain of the house, with the entire team’s consensus.

Nikki and Rahul haven’t been captains before, and they tell Aly and Jasmin that they deserve a chance.

Nikki fights for herself and says that she deserved to be the captain of the house. Kavita tells them that she is capable of becoming one, to which Rahul tells her that she is telling too many good points for Nikki.

Rahul is seen saying that he, Aly, and Jasmin, don’t see Nikki as the captain of the house. Jasmin says that the person who does so much drama and fights cannot become the captain.

Nikki is upset to see no one supporting her. She decides she will stand for herself.

Well, what do you think? Does Nikki deserve to be the captain?

