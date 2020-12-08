Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan grabbing headlines inside the house; his ex-wife Dimpy Ganguly chills with family in Dubai; PICS INSIDE

MUMBAI: One of the most controversial contestants of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss has yet again entered the house. He is already grabbing everyone's attention in the controversial house but his ex-wife Dimpy Ganguly is no less as she too grabs headlines on the other side. Well, the TV-reality star is seen living a blissful family life with her husband Rohit Roy and her two kids in Dubai. Dimpy shared some lovely snaps on her Instagram profile where she is seen having a family lunch. In the picture, we also see her adorable kids - Reanna and Aryaan Roy having a super meal together.

While sharing the pictures, she captioned it with, "If the year 2020 has taught us anything, it's how to be grateful for the basic things in life - food on your plate, shelter over your head, proper clothes to wear, loved ones around.. grateful to have all these together, especially at a time like this. Happy Thanksgiving ya'all! Dimpy Ganguly married Rohit Roy in December 2015 and the couple shares two kids - Reanna and Aryaan. Before this marriage, she was married to Rahul Mahajan on a television reality show, 'Rahul Ki Dulhaniya'. However, the marriage did not sustain, she had filed a domestic violence case against Rahul and the two ended up getting a divorce in 2015.

When she was pregnant with Aryaan, she shared a post on her Instagram where she had written about the highs and lows of pregnancy.

Her note read, "Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been happier."

Well, Dimpy Ganguly has surely moved on in life and embracing parenthood like a pro!

Credits: spotboye