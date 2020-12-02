Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan reveals Aly and Jasmin's game plan, says this is not a couple show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 has a big twist coming up. The mid-season finale will be held soon, and only four contestants from the present season will be going to the next level.

In phase two of the game, the present contestants will be joined by ex-contestants of the show. Mastermind Vikas Gupta will be coming along with his challengers Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan.

Team TellyChakkar spoke to Rahul Mahajan before he entered the house and asked him how excited he is and what he thinks about Jasmin and Aly.

Rahul said that he is super excited to enter the house and he can’t wait. He feels like jumping over the wall and entering the house.

When we asked him what he thinks of the sudden change in Jasmin after Aly’s arrival, Rahul replied that there is no doubt that once Aly entered the house, Jasmin's game changed, and she seemed to be listening only to him.

He also mentioned that this is not a couple show but an individual game.

He further said that sometimes, the contestants forget this and get so carried away with being in love that they forget their individual game and start playing together.

Rahul in the end says that this game can be won only if you play solo. If you make a loyal group of friends, it’s even better. He mentioned that he is more scared of the challengers than the contestants as each one is dangerous in the game.

Rahul was one of the contestants in one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss, season 2, and he was a finalist.

Well, soon, the challengers will be entering the show, and it will be interesting to see what new twist they bring.

