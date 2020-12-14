Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya all set to re-enter the show; Akansha Puri sends best wishes to the singer, says, ''  Kill It This Time, Next Time I Will Take Care’' 

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya, recently exited from the Bigg Boss House as he was missing his family. He said that he was missing his parents and was homesick. However, after Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni's re-entry in the house, Rahul was also seen entering BB's house again. His fans are overjoyed and can’t wait to see him on the show once again. As Rahul reentered after facing questions from Salman Khan, Akanksha Puri took to her Twitter and sent best wishes to the singer with a quirky post!

Akanksha Puri wished Rahul Vaidya all the best and said that he should thank her when he holds the trophy and wins the Bigg Boss 14 title. She wrote that he should be thankful she did not appear in this season, otherwise she would have given a tough competition to him. She then told him to rock this season and said that she would take care of the next one. Fans wondered if they would get to see her next season.

“@rahulvaidya23 all the best for #bb14 !! Kill it this time n when you hold the trophy don’t forget to thank me, thank me for not coming this season otherwise sorry you would have had a tough competition. Don’t worry yeh season aap sambhal lo, next time I will take care," tweeted Akanksha.

Meanwhile, as Salman Khan questioned Rahul Vaidya about leaving BB house due to homesickness, he scolded him and gave him his own reference. Salman mentioned that during the Coronavirus lockdown, he himself stayed away from his parents for 6 months out of fear that he might pass on the virus to them. The decision of letting Rahul Vaidya re-enter was left in the contestants’ hands. Except for Kashmera Shah, all other contestants voted in Rahul Vaidya’s favour.

