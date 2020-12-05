Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya confronted by inmates for disrespecting Rubina and Nikki on the national television

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya was an easy target of all the housemates last night (December 4). This time, Rahul’s behaviour towards Rubina and Nikki got him targeted by the others.

While Rubina argues about Rahul not respecting women, Rahul says that he is behaving with them with the way they deserve. Rubina, while venting out anger amid their task, tells Rahul, “You may be rich with your voice but in all other aspects of your personality - behaviour and words are poor Mr. Rahul Krishna Vaidya.”.

“The respect you have earned through your profession, it doesn’t take a minute to ruin it,” adds Rubina.

The two taunt each other over their attitude. Rahul asks Rubina if she thinks she has given maximum attitude to Salman Khan, to which Rubina replied, “I respect Salman Sir. If you think that’s attitude and Sir never felt like that, then that’s your misconception.”.

When Rahul’s turn comes, everyone finds fault with him being disrespectful towards women. Rahul clarifies that Rubina had spoken about his aukaat and that might be okay for her as a woman to disrespect a man. Eijaz supports Rubina by saying, “There’s a lot of difference. Tu gandi baat bolna shuru karta hai. Teri shaadi hogi kal and Abhinav has a lot of patience that he is listening and tolerating you. You are speaking about his wife. Had I been in his place I wouldn’t have. It doesn’t sound right, brother.”.

Finally, Abhinav speaks up saying, “Rahul you should consider yourself lucky that you have disrespected my wife in this show on national television. You have made cheap comments against her. Had you been outside and done all this, you very well know what would have happened to you.”.

Cornered from all sides, Rahul still seems to be unfazed as he tackles his housemates' hearsays by saying, “Oh bhaisaab ye baharwali baatein hum baahar kar lenge.”.

Rahul further shares that in his career, he has gained maximum respect from women and especially the mothers. All the contestants laugh and decide not to react.

Credit: Bombay Times