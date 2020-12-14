Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya reveals to host Salman Khan that he abruptly quit the show for THIS reason, READ

MUMBAI: The Bollywood actor asked Rahul why he was on the show and the latter explained that he left the show as he was feeling homesick and now wants to return to the show. He shared that his mother cried for 20 minutes non-stop after seeing him, who also interrogated him on leaving the show abruptly as he was performing so well.

Rahul accepted his mistake and stated that he is returning to the show because of the love of the fans.

Salman looked very upset with Rahul's decision of leaving the show mid-way and asked difficult questions. He asked Rahul to stand in the witness box and asked if he purposely staged a drama of walkout from the show as he felt that he would receive fewer votes as compared to Jasmin and Rubina.

However, Rahul dismissed the allegations saying that he would not do something like that. He continued saying that he was missing his parents and wanted to meet them.

Salman tells Rahul that the contestants inside are also close to their family members and are equally worried about their parents especially during the time of coronavirus. He further says that now that he is out of the show, doesn't he think, he has an unfair advantage over the other housemates. Salman even calls him mentally weak, to which Rahul retorts saying that if missing your parents is termed as being 'mentally weaker', then he is.

Giving his own reference, Salman Khan says that he stayed away from his parents for six months during the pandemic because he didn't want to pass on the virus to them and hence he stayed at their farmhouse.

Salman asked Rahul if he is ready to go inside the house now that there are new challengers in the house. Rahul says that nobody can affect him mentally, not even the new challengers.

Ultimately, Salman Khan asked the housemates to take a decision on Rahul's future on the show and except Kashmera Shah, the rest of the housemates voted in favour of the singer.

Credit: Bombay Times