Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya-Rubina Dilaik gear up for grand finale performance; SEE PICTURES

MUMBAI: After entertaining the audience with its dramatic episodes, Bigg Boss 14 is gearing up for its finale.

The finale will take place on Sunday, February 21 and the five finalists of the show are all geared up for it. Fans of the show are quite excited to know who will lift the trophy this year. Meanwhile, pictures of Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya rehearsing for the grand finale dance are going viral now.

In the photographs, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik are seen twinning in shiny red and black costumes. Rubina has her hair in a bun. The two contestants have often got into ugly fights in the house but with the finale near, their relationship saw a change. In another post, Rubina is seen wearing a beautiful white gown with a cape.

Check out the pictures here:

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, BB is going to announce a special task wherein viewers will see Rajkummar Rao in the house. The actor will be entering the BB house to promote his upcoming film Roohi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. According to reports, he will be announcing a mid-week eviction. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are the five finalists on Bigg Boss 14. If the buzz is true, seems like Rajkummar has been entrusted with the job.

