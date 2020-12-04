Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya-Rubina Dilaik's ugly verbal spat, Abhinav meddles in between

MUMBAI: The fights between contestants have just heightened with Bigg Boss 14 inching towards it’s finale week, which promises to showcase the housemates at their aggressive best while inside the house.

The 'Boat task' continues amid Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli, who are fighting for their seat.

In the morning, Rubina starts the day by saying that everyone should do their own individual duties rather than sticking to what has been assigned to all. Rahul and Jasmin take a stand and say Rubina is trying to spoil the balance in the house. Even Abhinav admits that Rubina’s decision is not sound.

This fight continues even during the task and becomes a name-calling fest between Rubina and Rahul. As they don't get along well, Rahul quit the game and was seen motivating the others.

Rubina interrupts in between by giving a speech. She further gives Rahul an ice-pack as he got hurt and asks him to continue with his speech. Rahul throws it away and the duo indulges into a verbal fight.

Their fight goes on for a very long with Rahul telling her, “Nalli expert, Naagin, apne muh se zeher ugalta hai.” He keeps addressing her as “Safed bandariya (White monkey)”.

Also Read: Besharam Bewaffa song: Actor Siddharth Gupta speaks about his latest video and co-star Divya Khosla Kumar

Husband Abhinav meddles and asks Rahul to address her by her name.

Rubina hits back saying, “You are a misogynist. Your mind stinks. You are a spot boy.”.

Also Read: Priyamvada Singh opens up about 'Turning Point' in Shaadi Mubarak

Credit: Bombay Times