Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya thinks that Abhinav Shukla doesn’t deserve to be a finalist

MUMBAI: This week, Bigg Boss had introduced the shark task, which was one of the most important and crucial tasks. The winner would become one of the the finalists of the show.

It was this task in which Rahul didn’t fight for his position. He gave up very easily for which even Bigg Boss picked on him and questioned him.

The weekend ka vaar episode is the most awaited ones as the host Salman Khan schools the contestants and guides them as to where they went wrong.

This week, Salman picked Rahul and questioned him about the lack of interest he has in the show.

We came across a video where Salman questioned Rahul about whether he thinks that Abhinav is a deserving finalist.

To which the singer replied that he doesn’t understand his personality and the fact that he believes that fighting doesn’t mean you are putting forth your point. He feels that he doesn’t deserve to be a finalist.

Salman then asks him if he did anything to stop him from becoming exactly that. He told him that if there is no dedication in him to play the game, then he must leave.

Well, what do you think of Abhinav being a finalist?

