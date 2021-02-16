Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar requests fans to give it all to make Rahul the winner of the show; read more

MUMBAI: With the Bigg Boss 14 finale inching closer, the fans of every contestant including Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and others are doing their best to support their favourites. Rahul is currently one of the strongest players in the game and many are rooting for his win, including his girlfriend Disha Parmar. As there are only a few days left for the grand finale, Disha Parmar made a post on her social media, urging fans to support him. Disha asked fans to give it all so that Rahul can bring the trophy home.

On Twitter, the actress shared a video and wrote, “Picture Abhi baaki hai RKVians! Come on guys, this is the last sprint to the finish line, let’s give it our all and bring the trophy home! VOTE VOTE VOTE (Link in Bio) @rahulvaidya23 @ColorsTV @justvoot @VootSelect @EndemolShineIND #RahulVaidya #VoteForRKV #BiggBoss14” Apart from asking fans to vote for Rahul, Disha requested them to stand by him and extend full support. She urged them to ‘give it all’ to help Rahul bring the trophy home. Speaking of the video shared by Parmar, it features some incredible moments of the singer from the show. The video consists of short clips that feature Rahul Vaidya’s entire Bigg Boss 14 journey.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Rahul Vaidya proposed to her on national television again that day. Ahead of that, he had proposed to her during her birthday and expressed his feelings. Disha Parmar is one of Rahul Vaidya’s biggest supporters and constantly urges fans to vote for him.

