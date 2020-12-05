Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant all set to enter the show; latest photos and videos inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood's very own Drama Queen Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter the most controversial show on Indian Television. The actress is surely going to up the entertainment quotient of the game.

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant (42) is all set to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. She had first appeared on the show in its very first season in 2006. After her eviction in Week 4, she had re-entered and was among the top four finalists.

Rakhi Sawant was born as Neeru Bheda on November 25.

The actress has been known for her work in several Hindi and regional films and television shows. She had made her debut with the film Agnichakra. And went on to feature in films like Joru Ka Ghulam, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Dil Bole Hadippa! and Main Hoon Na.

Also read: Checkout Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes’ skincare routine

While she may have not done a fictional show, Rahi has been a part of many reality shows including Nach Baliye 3, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali and Khatra Khatra Khatra among others.

Not just films and television but Rakhi is also known for her dance numbers. They made her popular among the masses.

Well, the actress is surely going to heat up the game

Also read: Aanjjan Srivastav to be a part of Hats Off Productions' Wagle Ki Duniya 2?

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: TOI