Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant begins her game with Vikas Gupta and Abhinav Shukla!

MUMBAI: The challengers have entered the house where we saw Vikas, Manu, Kashmera, Rahul and Arshi already playing the game. But one challenger was missing and that was Rakhi Sawant.

She was quarantined as she had to finish the number of days due to the ongoing pandemic. Now finally she has entered the Bigg Boss house along with Nikki and Aly Goni and the fans are super excited to see the three of them back on the show.

Seems like Rakhi has entered the house and has started to play the game, now in the live feed of the show, she is seen talking with Vikas Gupta and Abhinav Shukla and seems like she has started to build a rapport with them.

As she knows these two are actually playing the game, if Vikas is playing from the front foot then Abhinav is playing from the back foot like a silent player and as Rakhi said he has the chances of taking the trophy as no one can see his game plan.

